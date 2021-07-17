3 Texas Democrats who fled elections bill vote get COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three of the Democratic state lawmakers who fled Texas to stymie a Republican-backed effort to impose broad new voting restrictions have tested positive for COVID-19 in the nation’s capital. Texas House’s Democratic Caucus Director Phillip Martin says one lawmaker tested positive Friday and the others did so on Saturday. Martin says all three were fully vaccinated. He declined to release their names or conditions. Republicans and others criticized the Democrats after a photo showed them on a charter flight to Washington without masks, though masks aren’t required on private flights. Martin says it’s unclear where they were infected, but everyone on board the plane was required to be fully vaccinated.