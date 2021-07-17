Confederate monument removed from city hall in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A statue of a Confederate general has been removed from a prominent spot outside a city hall in south Louisiana. Spectators cheered Saturday as a crane lifted the figure of Gen. Alfred Mouton off a pedestal in Lafayette. United Daughters of the Confederacy donated the statue to the city in 1922. The group signed a settlement Friday agreeing the stone figure could be moved. A group called Move the Mindset pushed to remove the statue of the slave owner. The murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in 2020 prompted new calls across the country to remove Confederate statues, many of which had been erected during the Jim Crow era.