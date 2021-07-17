Herd That, Best Virginia advance in TBT Regionals

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WVVA)- Both West Virginian alumni teams are one step close to $1,000,000.

The TBT West Virginia Regionals tipped off at the Charleston Convention Center with Herd That, Marshall University's alumni basketball team, taking on Team DRC. Herd That looked as explosive as ever with slam dunks aplenty as their hometown crowd cheered them on. Jacorey Williams led the way with 23 points as Herd That moved on in an 85 to 76 win.

Following that game, the West Virginia University alumni team, Best Virginia, took on WoCo Showtime. ITs was a back and forth contest that came down to the Elam Ending target score, but Best Virginia prevailed thanks to a Kevin Jones last chance basket with a 70-67 win.

Herd That will play Team 23 on Wednesday, while Best Virginia will take on D2.