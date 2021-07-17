Japanese composer for Tokyo Olympics apologizes for abuse

TOKYO (AP) — Keigo Oyamada, a Japanese composer whose music is part of the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, has apologized for bullying a classmate during his childhood. The reports of his abusing a child with disabilities, which surfaced online recently and got covered in Japanese media, are sparking a backlash on social media, demanding his resignation. The scandal is the latest to plague the Games, already grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, with just five days to go before opening. Surveys show the Japanese public remains worried about health risks, and some want the event canceled or postponed again.