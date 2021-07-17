Newmar International Kountry Klub hosts rally at the State Fair of West Virginia

FAIRLEA, W. VA. (WVVA)- Nearly 1,000 motorists are camping at the West Virginia state fairgrounds this week for the 35 annual "Newmar International Kountry Klub" 's Rally.

Ron Llewellyn, the International Director of the Newmar Kountry Klub, said this will significantly impact greenbrier county's local economy.

"What people spend with food, groceries, fuel, anything they might need, you know, that, that will help the economy," said Llewellyn.

The organization could not host the rally last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, Linda Feece, the club coordinator, said motorists are happy to be back on the road again this year.

"Everybody is excited to be out and travelling, travelling moving in their motorhomes, big wheels throughout the U.S.," said Feece.

The rally is not just about traveling and mingling with other motorists. It's also about giving back to the community.

This year they will be presenting teddy bears to local first responders and giving donations to the Children's Home Society of West Virginia.

Wanda Llewellyn, the International Co-Director for the Newmar Kountry Klub, said they value helping others in many different communities across the United States.

"We have always been a giving organization and we leave a footprint wherever we are and we try to make life better for somebody," said Llewellyn.

And the Llewellyns said this rally would not be possible without the help of all their volunteers, and they are thankful for the opportunity to put on this event.

"We really enjoy providing the services that we do for them it's all volunteer from our level down, that put this on," said Wanda Llewellyn.

"It's very rewarding, uh for us to be…. Move throughout the united states to be in those areas, places we've never seen before, that's very important to our people," said Ron Llewellyn.

The motorists will take place at the fairgrounds until Saturday, July 24.

The event will be open to the public on Wednesday for community members to see the motorhomes on display and visit their vendors.