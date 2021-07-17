Richlands Police Department gets jumpstart fundraising for “Shop with a Cop” with benefit ride

RICHLANDS V.A. (WVVA) - The Richlands Police Department started fundraising for "Shop with a Cop" on Saturday.

The department hosted a benefit ride to raise money to provide Christmas to over one hundred children in need in the community.

The police department has a goal to raise several thousand dollars for the program. The pandemic was hard on them and others who usually donate.

Police Chief Jerry Gilbert said starting early is the key to making up for lost pandemic funds.

"We depleted our funds down so much last year, we're just trying to build them back up and not try to do it all at one time so a little bit closer to Christmas hopefully, we'll be in great shape to provide for the children of our community," said Chief Gilbert.

Anyone interested in donating money toward this year's program can do so by contacting or stopping by the Richlands police department.

The department is also hoping to host more fundraisers for the community in the coming months.