Sheriff: Florida man stole car, got into Coast Guard plane

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man crashed a stolen car through an airport fence and got into a Coast Guard airplane’s cockpit before he was arrested. The suspect was identified Saturday by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office as 36-year-old Herrera Hamilton Moreno, who was jailed Saturday with bond set at $24,150. Jail records did not list an attorney for Moreno. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport began pursuing a vehicle driving near parked commercial airliners after it had crashed through the airport fence. Eventually the suspect got out and entered a Coast Guard C-130 aircraft, where he was arrested.