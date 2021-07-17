Travelers fume at UK move to keep restrictions on France

LONDON (AP) — Tourists and the travel industry are venting frustration and anger after Britain’s government reversed a plan to ease travel restrictions on France just two days after they were due to start. Officials cited concerns about the beta variant of the coronavirus. The U.K. government says people arriving from France must self-isolate for 10 days on entering Britain even if they are fully vaccinated. The announcement came just days after the government said fully vaccinated U.K. residents will no longer face quarantine starting Monday when arriving from European Union nations and dozens of other countries. British health authorities say France is being singled out because of cases of the beta variant, which is believed to be more resistant to vaccines than other strains.