Widespread storms this weekend will lead to a quiet start to the workweek

Today we saw widespread showers and thunderstorms move into the area bringing localized gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Temperatures were a little cooler than they have been in the last few days with many areas topping off in the 70s and 80s.

Widespread showers and storms are expected into the evening hours tonight, however, we will only see some spotty showers around for the overnight hours. Temperatures are expected to be in the 60s overnight.

Tomorrow looks to bring another threat of some showers and storms mainly for those in our southern areas. Not expecting as widespread of coverage as we saw today but it still could be a wet one out there for some in the afternoon and evening hours. Cooler temperatures are expected with many in the 70s and 80s.

We will see cooler temperatures and lower humidity to start off the workweek with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and dew points sitting comfortable in the 50s. Other than a few hit or miss storms, we are expected to stay dry for the most part as well. The heat, humidity, and rain chances do return towards the end of the week.