Wizards draw on storied name, hire Wes Unseld Jr as coach

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards have hired Wes Unseld Jr. as their coach. The Denver Nuggets associate coach is the son of Washington basketball legend Wes Unseld, whose number is retired and hangs in the rafters. Unseld Jr. replaces Scott Brooks, who was fired after three playoff appearances in five seasons. Unseld spent six seasons as a Wizards assistant from 2005-11, then one season with the Golden State Warriors and two with the Orlando Magic. He then moved on to the Nuggets for six seasons and was promoted to associate coach under Michael Malone last year.