Activists say 2 Syrian brown bears in Lebanon flown to US

HANAWAY, Lebanon (AP) — Activists say two bears that had been held in small cement cages for more than a decade in Lebanon will be flown to the United States where they will be released into the wild. Animals Lebanon, a Beirut-based group, said Sunday the two Syrian brown bears — now named Homer and Ulysses — were rescued from a private zoo in southern Lebanon. They were driven to Beirut’s international airport where they will be put on a plane to the United Arab Emirates. From there, they will fly to Chicago. They will then be driven to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado.