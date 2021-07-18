Asian shares fall on COVID-19 spread, Wall Street declines

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are falling across the board as pessimism takes hold following rising COVID-19 infections regionally and Wall Street’s first weekly loss following three weeks of gains. Markets in Hong Kong, Japan and Australia fell 1.2% or more, while South Korea’s Kospi and the Shanghai Composite had smaller declines. Virus outbreaks are growing in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, and the first positive tests were returned among athletes in the Olympic Village. A good part of the pullback on Wall Street was attributable to declines in big technology stocks, as well as banks and companies that rely on consumer spending.