Historic coal train dedicated at Exhibition Coal Mine

BECKLEY, W. VA. (WVVA) - A Piece of Raleigh County history that celebrates West Virginia's coal heritage was dedicated on Sunday.

Crab Orchard Coal Company used the "Dinky Train" before they closed in the 1960s.

After their closure, the train was given to the city of Beckley and sat in New River Park, where kids played on it.

It was later restored and moved to its new home in front of Exhibition Coal Mine.

Leslie Baker, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Beckley, said this dedication is significant because coal trains are an integral part of what the museums aim to teach.

"It just really did complete the picture that we do here at the exhibition coal mine," said Baker. "We have the underground mine, we have the coal camp, we have the museum, but what moved the coal was the trains and we didn't have anything like that so now it's just a larger part of what we do here."

Davis said the completion of the sign is what inspired the dedication.