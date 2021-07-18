Police: Maryland man killed in wrong-way crash

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — State police say a Maryland man has died after his vehicle collided with another one that was traveling the wrong way in Frederick County. According to a news release, troopers responded to the crash around 4:40 a.m. Sunday. A preliminary investigation showed a Nissan Altima traveling the wrong way collided with a Ford Focus being driven by 55-year-old Brett Lee Warner. Warner was pronounced dead at the scene. The 24-year-old Virginia woman identified as the driver of the Nissan was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Police say alcohol was a factor in the crash.