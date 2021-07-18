Police search for suspect after shooting in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The search continues for a suspect after a shooting in Beckley on Sunday.



It happened at the Greenbrier Estate Apartments behind Raleigh General Hospital around 2 p.m.



Detectives said a female victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Detectives said the suspect fled and officers are still in the process of looking for him.



Detectives said the shooting appears to be a domestic-related incident.



