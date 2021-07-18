Skip to Content

Police: Virginia deputy fatally shot teen who stabbed him

11:40 am Virginia news from the Associated Press

APPALACHIA, Va. (AP) — State police say a southwest Virginia deputy fatally shot a 16-year-old after the teen stabbed him during a confrontation. The incident took place Saturday afternoon near the community of Appalachia in Wise County during a search for two missing juveniles. The injured deputy was flown to a Tennessee hospital for treatment. The 16-year-old’s remains were taken to a medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. A 13-year-old girl who had been with him was not injured. Police did not immediately identify anyone involved in the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

Associated Press

