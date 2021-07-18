Pop-up showers/storms possible into Monday thanks to a stalled front.

Some showers and storms stuck around today especially in the southern parts of our region. Temperatures stayed cooler though with many in the 70s.

A few showers and storms will stick around into the evening but those are expected to dissipate into the overnight hours and we should dry up with cloudy skies. Temperatures should be in the 60s for most tonight.

To start off the work week, a pesky stalled front will be sitting to our south, however, the exact placement of the front is still uncertain. Depending on where it parks, we could see some hit-or-miss showers/storms in our southern areas once again. Temperatures are expected to top off in the 70s and low 80s tomorrow.

As we head into the middle of the week, the front is expected to creep eastward which will allow for drier conditions and more sun for our area. Dew points should stay in the 50s for the middle of the week which will make it feel much more comfortable out there. Temperatures are expected in the 70s and 80s for most as well into the middle of the week. Those comfortable conditions don't last for long though as the heat, humidity, and rain chances do return towards the end of the week. Catch the full forecast tonight at 6 and 11pm.