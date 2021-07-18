Portugal flights disrupted in second day of airports strike

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A strike by airport baggage handlers and ground crews in Portugal is expected to cause a second day of disruption. Most flights into and out of Lisbon are canceled. The 48-hour walkout forced the cancellation of around 300 flights on Saturday. Most of the disruption was in Lisbon. Long lines formed as stranded passengers sought to rearrange their travel plans. A similar number of flights could be affected Sunday. The strike is part of an ongoing financial dispute between Portuguese handling company Groundforce and TAP Air Portugal. The national flag carrier is bearing the brunt of the cancellations.