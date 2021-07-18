Probe: Journalists, activists among firm’s spyware targets

BOSTON (AP) — An investigation by a global media consortium alleges that military-grade malware from Israel-based NSO Group is being used to spy on journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents. NSO Group is the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire outfit. The consortium of 17 news organization says it identified more than 1,000 individuals in 50 countries allegedly selected by NSO clients for potential surveillance. They include nearly 200 journalists. The leaked targeting data was obtained by the journalism nonprofit Forbidden Stories of Paris and human rights group Amnesty International. NSO Group denies the data was leaked from its servers and calls Forbidden Stories’ report “full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories.”