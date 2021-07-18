Rights group in Russia shuts down amid government crackdown

MOSCOW (AP) — A rights group in Russia is shutting down, citing a fear that its members and supporters would be prosecuted after the Russian authorities blocked the group’s website for allegedly publishing content from an “undesirable” organization. The Team 29 association of lawyers and journalists specializing in treason and espionage cases and freedom of information issues said Sunday that Russian authorities accused it of spreading content of a Czech group that had been declared “undesirable” in Russia. The group’s website was blocked Friday. Russia is putting mounting pressure on opposition supporters, independent journalists and rights activists ahead of the Sept. 19 parliamentary election.