Route 19 shutdown at Beaver due to gas leak/explosion

UPDATE (7:23 P.M.) -- The Beaver Volunteer Fire Department says that all residences in Beaver are able to return home and that all businesses will remained closed for the rest of the day.

Ritter Drive through Beaver will remained closed until further notice.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) Dispatchers are asking motorists to avoid Route 19 in Beaver due to a gas leak and fire.



According to 911 operators, it happened at Judy's lottery parlor on Ritter Drive in Beaver.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area until further notice due to the gas leak.

Residents in the area are being advised that there is an order for shelter in place and to ventilate households by opening doors and windows.

They are also advised to not turn anything on appliances, especially those gas-related, or smoke.



The Beaver Vol. Fire department, Coal City Vol. Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept., Jancare Ambulance, and Mountaineer Gas are all on scene responding.

There is no evacuation at this time.



Raleigh County Sheriff's deputies were continuing to direct traffic away from the area as of 5:14 p.m., with no word yet on when the road will reopen. Both the North and South bound lanes are closed.



Stay with WVVA News for more on this developing story.