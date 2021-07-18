Skip to Content

Syria-based breakaway Palestinian faction elects new leader

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A breakaway Palestinian faction that carried out headline-grabbing attacks against Israel in the 1970s and 1980s has named a new leader. The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command said on Sunday that its longtime deputy chief Talal Naji was elected to replace Ahmed Jibril who died on July 7. The PFLP-GC became known for attacks, including hijackings and bombings against Israel. The group hijacked an El Al jetliner in 1968 and machine gunned another airliner at Zurich airport in 1969. 

Associated Press

