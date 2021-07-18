Theatre West Virginia presents Romeo and Juliet for the first time in their history

BEAVER, W. VA. (WVVA) - A well-known production debuted with Theatre West Virginia on Sunday.

For the first time ever, the professional theatre company presented a performance of Romeo and Juliet.

Scott Hill, the General Manager of Theatre West Virginia, said this is different from what is usually on schedule but the company is excited to have such a historic production at the theater this year.

"It's new to us because it's not a musical, it is a play and usually we do musicals through the summer, and that's unusual,” said Hill. “Two, to have a play that's been around as long as Romeo and Juliet has, so we're excited to see what comes off."

Not only is the play a first for the theatre company, but Jakob Spruce, a theater technician who designed the costumes and lighting for the production, said he is grateful for the opportunity to work on the play.

"Romeo and Juliet is my favorite Shakespeare play, it has been for years, and when I found out we were doing it here, I was excited, and once I talked to the director and heard her concept for the show, I was even more excited to get started on it,” said Spruce.

Spruce has worked on costumes for all of the productions put on by Theatre West Virginia this summer.

Hill said so far, this season has been successful.

He added, he believes the national park designation, easing of pandemic guidelines, and people's desire to travel have contributed to that success.

"I think we're at about 38 now, 38 different states that have seen a show, and that's really ahead of the curve, and uh, but I’ve seen a lot more smiling faces, a lot more people that's appreciative of being outside and being with one another."

The theatre is still following COVID-19 guidelines and asks that unvaccinated individuals who attend the shows were a mask while in the audience.

The show kicked off Sunday and will also take place Sunday, July 24 at Cliffside Amphitheater in Grandview.

Following Romeo and Juliet, the Theatre Company will host Tarzan July 23- July 31. Then on August 1, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. will take the stage at Grandview.

Tickets for all those events can be found on Theatre West Virginia’s website.