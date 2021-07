PRINCETON, W.Va (WVVA)- After three straight losses, the Princeton WhistlePigs were back in the win column on Sunday.

The WhistlePigs hosted the Appalachian League Western Division's beat team at Hunnicutt Field: the Greenville Flyboys. In a back and forth contest, the WhistlePigs would ultimately prevail in a close 5-4 victory in seven innings.

Princeton will have the day off on Monday but will play the Danville Otterbots at home Tuesday evening.