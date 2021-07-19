A year out, $60M bribery scandal felt in business, politics

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The arrests one year ago Wednesday of then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four associates in connection with an alleged $60 million bribery scheme have rocked politics and business across the state. The Republican Householder has pleaded not guilty but been expelled from the House. The $1 billion nuclear plant bailout Householder’s team is alleged to have delivered for money to Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. in HB 6 has been repealed. FirstEnergy has sought to stabilize its damaged reputation by firing its CEO and others and enacting operational reforms. Democrats are positioning to capitalize on the sweeping scandal in 2022.