Skip to Content

Ben & Jerry’s to stop sales in West Bank, east Jerusalem

1:06 pm National news from the Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Ben & Jerry’s says it is going to stop selling its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem, saying the sales in the territories sought by the Palestinians are “inconsistent with our values.” In a statement posted on the company’s website on Monday, the Vermont-based ice cream maker says it recognizes “the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners.” The company says it has a longstanding partnership with a licensee that manufacturers Ben & Jerry’s in Israel and distributes it in the region. They have informed the licensee that they will not renew the lease agreement when it expires at the end of next year. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content