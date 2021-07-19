Biden says ‘killing people’ was call to action for big tech

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is tempering his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms. Biden says he hopes the tech companies don’t take his comments “personally” and instead act to save lives. Companies like Facebook defend their practices and say they’re helping people around the world access verified information about the shots. But the White House says they haven’t done enough to stop misinformation that has helped slow the pace of new vaccinations in the U.S. to a trickle.