Clouds and isolated showers stick around for Tuesday

Today we saw a mix of clouds and sun out there for most with an isolated shower popping up in some areas. Dew points were in the 50s and low 60s allowing for a much more comfortable feel in the air and temperatures topped off in the 70s and 80s.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected for the overnight hours and any hit-or-miss showers out there should dissipate by sun down. Temperatures will drop down into the 50s and 60s tonight.

We should see similar weather to what we saw today for Tuesday as most stay dry, however, a pop-up shower and storm is possible. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 70s and 80s once again tomorrow.

As we head into the middle of the week, we do see the sunshine return to the area but a spotty shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Temperature will continue to stay in the 80s for most. The weekend is unfortunately when we will see those higher rain chances return to the area.