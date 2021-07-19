Cloudy with spotty showers are expected for the start of our work week

We have a front that will stall to our southeast bringing cloudy skies and spotty showers throughout today and tomorrow.

This morning we are seeing a bit of rain trying to push into the southern half of our viewing area. These showers will be light to moderate throughout the morning drive. Not everyone will witness rain today, but best placement is our eastern slopes and the southern half of our viewing area.

A chance for spotty showers occurs all day today.

Temperatures today will be warmer than yesterday and considered near-normal in the upper 70s and low 80s. One good thing about the front that crossed through this weekend is our dew points will continue to be on the lower end meaning we won't feel as humid while outside.

Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 50s and 60s with cloudy skies overall. A stray shower is still possible overnight, but most will remain dry.

Tomorrow morning some patchy fog is possible and again another day that looks to be the same as today is in store for Tuesday. Expect temperatures right around the same and our rain chance remains the same too!

We notice more sun as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures slightly warm into the 80s for most of the area on those days. Rain chances build back in for Friday and looks like scattered showers and isolated storms hang around for the weekend.