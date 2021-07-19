Colombia announces police reforms aimed at stemming abuses

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian President Ivan Duque has announced reforms to the nation’s police forces that are meant to improve accountability and decrease human rights abuses, following weeks of protests in which officers were accused of killing at least two dozen demonstrators. Speaking in a courtyard, flanked by police officers, Duque said Monday that that the government will create a human rights directorate that will report to the nation’s police chief, and will be led by a retired colonel. Duque says the new department will gather complaints from citizens and produce two reports each year on human rights issues.