Deadline arrives to apply for disaster aid in 4 WVa counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The deadline has arrived for residents of four West Virginia counties to apply for disaster recovery assistance. West Virginia Emergency Management says registration closes Monday for residents of Cabell, Kanawha, Mingo and Wayne counties to apply for federal assistance. The assistance is to cover damages from flooding from Feb. 27 to March 4. To apply, download the Federal Emergency Management Agency app, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or call (800) 621-3362 or TTY (800) 462-7585 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.