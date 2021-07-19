Skip to Content

Forrest Landon, described as ‘born newsman,’ dies at age 87

8:31 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A longtime editor of the Roanoke Times & World-News has died. Forrest “Frosty” Landon was 87. The Roanoke Times reports that Beth Macy, Landon’s niece-in-law, said he died on Monday. No cause of death was listed. In a 40-year career, Landon worked in radio, television and newspapers while in Roanoke. During his time as executive editor of The Roanoke Times, the newspaper was a three-time finalist for a Pulitzer Prize. After he retired in 1995. he co-founded the Virginia Coalition for Open Government and served as its first director. The nonprofit group worked to make citizens aware of government transparency and open records laws.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content