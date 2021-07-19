Greenbrier County leaders react to

LEWISBURG, W. VA. (WVVA) - Every school system in West Virginia is now eligible to participate in Dolly Parton's imagination library.

The program sends a free age-appropriate book to children every month from age zero to age five.

Greenbrier county has been participating in this program since 2014.

Nancy Hanna, the Associate Superintendent, said that they have seen an increase in school readiness for students since beginning the program.

They are excited to see all counties in the state be eligible for the program and anticipate all counties will see the same result.

"The state has really made an effort to get this into the hands of all children in West Virginia and I'm thrilled about that and I think we'll see that it does make a difference," said Hanna.

To register or find out more information about the program, visit the Imagination Library website.