Lester, Soto power Nationals in 18-1 rout of Marlins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jon Lester pitched seven scoreless innings and homered, Juan Soto hit two home runs and the Washington Nationals routed the Miami Marlins 18-1. Lester turned in his longest outing of the season, allowing six hits while striking out seven without a walk. Lester hit his fourth career homer and added a single for his fourth career multi-hit game. Soto continued his torrid post-All Star game pace, going 3-for-4 with five RBIs. He’s 10-for-17 (.588) with five homers, 11 RBIs and eight runs scored in four games since the break. Trea Turner drove in four runs with a homer and a triple as Washington began a stretch of six games against the last-place Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles.