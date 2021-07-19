Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr., Garrett Cooper to IL

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Miami Marlins have placed infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and infielder/outfielder Garrett Cooper on the 10-day injured list. The pair got hurt a day earlier at Philadelphia. Chisholm left in the first inning with a left shoulder contusion following a diving attempt on Bryce Harper’s single in short right field. Cooper departed in the eighth inning after a collision at first base with Travis Jankowski. He has a left elbow sprain. The Marlins open a three-game series against the Washington Nationals on Monday night. Miami recalled outfielder Lewis Brinson and selected right-handed relief pitcher Andrew Bellatti from Triple-A Jacksonville.