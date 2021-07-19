McCarthy proposes 5 Republicans to sit on Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has picked five Republicans to sit on the new select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. McCarthy selected Indiana congressman Jim Banks to be the top Republican on the panel. McCarthy also tapped for the panel Ohio’s Jim Jordan, Illinois’ Rodney Davis, North Dakota’s Kelly Armstrong and Texas’ Troy Nehls. McCarthy’s picks were confirmed by a Republican familiar with the decision and an aide to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement. Pelosi must still approve the names.