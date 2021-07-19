Minnesota Dem who rose after Castile death is under pressure

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Black Minnesota state lawmaker who rose to prominence after his friend Philando Castile was shot to death by police is coming under pressure to resign. State Rep. John Thompson turned to activism after Castile’s fatal shooting during a 2016 traffic stop and then to politics, winning a seat in the state House. Thompson became a fierce advocate for policing changes. But things started unraveling in early July, when Thompson claimed to have been racially profiled during a traffic stop. That soon led to questions about his driver’s license and his state residency. Now, revelations of old domestic abuse allegations against Thompson have caused top Democrats to join the calls for his resignation.