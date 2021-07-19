Parents arrested after 2-year-old found walking road two miles away from home in Wyoming County

CLEAR FORK, W.Va. (WVVA) Two parents were placed under arrest after a child was found wandering the road alone in Wyoming County on Sunday.



According to the complaint, a witness on her way to work found the child in the road near the Clear Fork Valley Golf Course around 7:30 a.m. At the time, the child was wearing no shirt or shoes, only a pair of shorts and diapers. Officers with the Wyoming County Sheriff's Dept. and Oceana Police Dept. made several attempts to find the parents at that time, but were unsuccessful.



Later, when the deputy was in Oceana, he was approached by Billy Joe Blankenship of Clear Fork asking if he had his son, stating that he and his wife, Kaellen Blankenship, had gone to bed between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. that same morning. He told police they thought the child had slipped out a screen through a window. The distance between the child's home and where the child was found wandering the road alone was roughly two miles.



According to the complaint, the child was out of the home for three hours before the first 911 call was made by the parents.



Both parents were arrested and charged with Gross Child Neglect creating Serious Risk of Bodily Harm or Death.





