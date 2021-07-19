Recall seeks board member’s ouster over online classes

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — A coalition of parents angered by the monthslong suspension of in-person learning in Virginia’s largest school system has submitted thousands of signatures petitioning for the recall of a school board member. The petition submitted Monday to the Fairfax County Circuit Court by the Open FCPS Coalition accuses Elaine Tholen of neglecting her duty when she and other board members suspended in-person learning for roughly 12 months during the pandemic. Petition organizers say the extended reliance on online learning ran contrary to scientific advice and parents’ wishes. Tholen defended her actions as in the best of interest of students. The school system also issued a statement defending both Tholen and the reliance on online learning.