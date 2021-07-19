Road warrior Bob Dylan returns to stage — at least on film

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Bob Dylan, who has a reputation as a relentless road warrior, has returned to the stage for the first time since things shut down because of the pandemic — at least on film. He gave a 13-song performance Sunday for fans who paid $25 to see him through the live-streaming platform Veeps. It wasn’t a true concert, given the star’s wardrobe changes and an audience of actors instead of fans. But his largely acoustic 13-song set concentrated almost exclusively on the first decade of his career. While he performed some favorites like ‘Forever Young’ and ‘I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight,’ fans also heard some songs he performs infrequently now.