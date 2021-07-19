Skip to Content

Russia reports successful test launch of hypersonic missile

5:36 am National news from the Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military has reported another successful test launch of a new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile. Russia’s Defense Ministry said the missile was launched on Monday from an Admiral Groshkov frigate located in the White Sea, in the north of Russia. The ministry said the missile successfully hit a target more than 217 miles away on the coast of the Barents Sea. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the Zircon missile would be capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of 620 miles. An earlier test launch took place in October, on Putin’s birthday.

Associated Press

