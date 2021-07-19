Suspect identified, still sought after Sunday shooting in Beckley





BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Police have identified the suspect in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Beckley.

According to the Beckley Police Department, the shooting happened around 2 PM in the area of Westline Drive. When police arrived, they found one female victim that had been shot in the "lower body."

She was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Police say the shooting appears to be a domestic-related incident. The suspect has been identified as Albert Shacore Jones, 25, of Beckley. He was last seen in the area of Maxewell Hill Road.

Jones faces charges of Burglary, Malicious Wounding and Wanton Endangerment.

Anyone with information about the shooting, or Jones' location, is urged to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at www.crimestopperswv.com.

Stick with WVVA as we continue to monitor this developing story.