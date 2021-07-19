Talent show winner featured on WVa adult literacy campaign

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is being featured on an adult literacy campaign in West Virginia. Murphy’s photo is on billboards throughout the state as part of the “Never Too Late to Graduate” push by the state Office of Adult Education. The Logan, West Virginia, native dropped out of school in the 11th grade. Last year during the coronavirus pandemic, the singer took online classes during the spring and summer after his road performances were eliminated by the virus shutdown. In 2011 Murphy won $1 million, his own Las Vegas show and a recording contract when he won the NBC talent contest.