Troopers investigate fatal Tazewell County crash

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA)- One person is dead after a Sunday afternoon crash in Tazewell County.

Troopers say just before 1 PM, the driver of a Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on Route 67 when he ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and ran off the right side of the road, hitting a guardrail.

The car then went over an embankment, hitting several trees.

The driver has been identified as Christopher Brown, 45, of Jewell Ridge. He died at the scene.

Two passengers in the car had minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Virginia State Police.

