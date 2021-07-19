Unseld talking defense as he takes over Wizards job

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wes Unseld Jr. has been introduced as the new coach of the Washington Wizards. There was understandably some nostalgia, given his father’s prominent place in franchise history. But the Wizards are looking for more than a familiar name. After six seasons as an assistant with the Denver Nuggets, Unseld arrives with a clear vision of what Washington needs. He says the defensive side of the ball has been an issue. Wes Unseld Sr. led Washington to the NBA title in 1978 and later coached the team. He died last year.