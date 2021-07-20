3rd suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Chicago 7-year-old

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a third suspect in the fatal April shooting of a 7-year-old girl at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Chicago has been arrested. Police did not have any details about the arrest of Devontay Anderson other than to say he was arrested Monday in Chicago. Authorities believe Anderson, 21-year-old Demond Goudy and 18-year-old Marion Lewis were involved in the April 18 slaying of Jaslyn Adams. Police say the girl was killed when two men climbed from another vehicle, fired dozens of shots at the car she was in. Her father was seriously injured. Goudy and Lewis were arrested days later.