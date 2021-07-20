Animatronic Biden joining Hall of Presidents at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Forget an inauguration ceremony. The true indicator of having made it as president is being added to the Hall of Presidents at Walt Disney World in Florida. President Joe Biden will get that honor in August. Disney World officials said Monday that they were putting the finishing touches on the animatronic Biden replica ahead of its debut at the Magic Kingdom attraction that features a tableau of the nation’s presidents. A table next to Biden in the presidential tableau will hold peach blossoms to represent his home state of Delaware. There will also be a pair of aviator sunglasses in a nod to Biden’s favorite eyewear.