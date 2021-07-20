Appy League All-Star rosters announced

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The best of the best in the Appalachian League are set to clash in Pulaski on July 27th for the All-Star Game.

Monday, the league announced team rosters, and plenty Ridge Runners and WhistlePigs players made the cut.

For Bluefield: Ben Harris, Brooks Ey, Nate Ackenhausen, Eric Grintz, Michael Seegers and Michael Eze.

For Princeton: Justin Showalter, Zane Probst, AJ Jones, Brady Day and Dylan Rogers.

First pitch is next Tuesday at 7 PM.