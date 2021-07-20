At six months, Biden convenes Cabinet but roadblocks loom

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden marked six months in office on Tuesday with a full, crowded Cabinet meeting. The gathering was meant to symbolize both a return to normalcy due to vaccines and a display of the federal government doing the people’s business. But the anniversary was shadowed by the uncertain fate of a Biden priority, the bipartisan infrastructure plan, and a virus that has begun to surge anew. While the pandemic had receded since March, the nation’s vaccination effort has stalled and a new more contagious strain of COVID-19, the delta variant, had sent infections rising across the country. It largely impacts the unvaccinated.