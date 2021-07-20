Beck testifies cash from Georgia insurer was for real work

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s suspended insurance commissioner says he oversaw valuable work for his former employer. Jim Beck testified in his own defense Tuesday at his federal fraud trial, saying hundreds of thousands of dollars that flowed to an entity he controlled was not part of a scam. The Republican Beck is accused of diverting more than $2 million from the Georgia Underwriting Association. Beck led the state-chartered private entity before taking office as Georgia’s top insurance regulator in 2019. Beck was indicted months after taking office. He’s being tried on charges of mail fraud, wire fraud, money laundering and filing false tax returns.